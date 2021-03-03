Estás leyendo: TVE pide disculpas por informar sobre la vacunación de Elena y Cristina de Borbón con una imagen de las hijas de Felipe VI

La hora de la 1 en rtve TVE pide disculpas por informar sobre la vacunación de Elena y Cristina de Borbón con una imagen de las hijas de Felipe VI

"Tenemos que pedir disculpas porque en la imagen previa habíamos ofrecido una imagen de las infantas, que no son las actuales. Era la imagen de Elena y Cristina la que queríamos ofrecer", ha explicado el periodista Igor Gómez.

'La hora de la 1', de TVE. RTVE

El programa de TVE 'La hora de la 1' ha ilustrado de manera errónea la noticia de la vacunación de las infantas Elena y Cristina durante un viaje a Emiratos Árabes para ver a su padre Juan Carlos I con imágenes de la princesa Leonor y la infanta Sofía

"Tenemos que pedir disculpas porque en la imagen previa de las claves —del día— habíamos ofrecido una imagen de las infantas, que no son las actuales. Era la imagen de Elena y Cristina la que queríamos ofrecer", ha explicado el periodista Igor Gómez segundos después de que se hubiera mostrado la imagen para informar de las reacciones políticas que está provocando la noticia de una posible vacunación adelantada en Abu Dabi de Elena y Cristina.

La cuenta oficial del programa de TVE ha publicado en tuit en el que piden disculpas por el error. "Ha sido un error técnico e, insistimos, pedimos disculpas de nuevo", han defendido. 

El PP ha exigido la dimisión del director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández. La portavoz adjunta del PP en el Congreso y coordinadora área de RTVE, Macarena Montesinos, considera que el director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernández, "tiene que dimitir ya".

"TVE lo vuelve a hacer y pone en el punto de mira a las hijas del Rey. Exigimos disculpas y que se depuren responsabilidades", ha subrayado la diputada 'popular' en un comentario publicado en su perfil de Twitter.

