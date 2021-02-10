madrid
La administradora de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, ha lamentado "el grave error" que se ha producido esta mañana durante la emisión de La Hora de La1 con un rótulo sobre la princesa Leonor y ha adoptado "medidas inmediatas" para que los responsables de la "equivocación" sean relevados de sus puestos.
En un comunicado urgente de RTVE, la administradora única provisional lamenta "profundamente" el "error" por estos hechos que describe: durante la emisión de una información relativa a los próximos estudios de la princesa Leonor en Gales se ha sobreimpreso un rótulo con la leyenda: "Leonor se va de España, como su abuelo".
"Una grave irresponsabilidad -dice Mateo- que no puede empañar el compromiso inquebrantable de RTVE con la defensa de los valores constitucionales y de las instituciones del Estado y sobre todas ellas, la Corona".
Sin embargo, lo cierto es que Leonor estudiará el bachillerato en un colegio de Gales que costará 76.500 euros, mientras, su abuelo, el rey emérito Juan Carlos I, continúa viviendo en Emiratos Árabes, país al que se mudó el pasado mes de agosto después de dos años de escándalos sobre sus millonarios ingresos.
Críticas del PP y Vox
El Partido Popular ha criticado el rotulo y ha incidido en un tuit que "la deriva de RTVE no tiene límites". "Ahora ataca a la Corona. Exigimos una rectificación y que se depuren responsabilidades. TVE no puede ser la cadena oficial del Gobierno, tiene que ser la de todos los españoles. Basta de manipular", ha escrito el partido de Pablo Casado.
También, la diputada del PP Macarena Montesinos ha escrito en Twitter que "TVE cruza todas las líneas rojas y ahora ataca a la princesa de Asturias". Macarena Olana, de Vox, también ha escrito en esta red social.
