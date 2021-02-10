Estás leyendo: La princesa Leonor estudiará el bachillerato en un colegio de Gales que costará 76.500 euros

La princesa Leonor estudiará el bachillerato en un colegio de Gales que costará 76.500 euros

Se incorporará al centro entre finales de agosto y principios de septiembre. La Casa Real afirma que se pagará con la asignación anual de los reyes.

Los reyes Felipe VI y Letizia y su hijas la princesa Leonor (i) y la infanta Sofía (d) posan en una foto de grupo con los ganadores de los premios Princesa de Asturias. /EFE.

La Casa Real ha anunciado a través de un comunicado que la princesa de Asturias cursará el programa de estudios del Bachillerato Internacional de la institución educativa Colegios del Mundo Unido (UWC) en el UWC Atlantic College de Gales, Reino Unido. El coste será de 67.000 libras esterlinas (76.500 euros) y la Casa Real afirma que se pagará con la asignación anual de los reyes.

Según la nota de prensa, la princesa Leonor se ha sometido a todo el proceso de selección exigido por la Fundación Comité Español de los Colegios del Mundo Unido (UWC España), que consta de una fase inicial de preselección, desarrollada de forma anónima por cada candidato, y de una fase final, llevada a cabo de forma telemática con diferentes pruebas.

El programa académico se desarrolla en dos cursos (2021-2022 y 2022-2023) y comprende tanto materias de ciencias como de letras. La princesa de Asturias, de 15 años, se incorporará al centro entre finales de agosto y principios de septiembre, y compatibilizará su educación con "el progresivo desarrollo de sus compromisos institucionales en España", reza el comunicado.

La Princesa Leonor residirá, como el resto de alumnos, de acuerdo con el régimen de internado que el UWC Atlantic College tiene establecido dentro de su recinto, donde dispone de varias casas en las que los alumnos se distribuyen por grupos de nacionalidades, orígenes y confesiones diferentes, que conviven con profesores y empleados del centro.

Fundado en 1962, el colegio cuenta con más de 30 hectáreas de parque y en él estudian unos 350 alumnos de 90 países, mientras que cuenta con un personal estimado en 144 personas.

En el siglo XX, el castillo donde se ubica la institución estuvo en manos del magnate de la prensa estadounidense William Randolph Hearst, quien llegó a tener como invitados en él a personalidades como el cineasta Charles Chaplin, el presidente John F. Kennedy o el dramaturgo George Bernard Shaw.

