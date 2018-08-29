Público
Público

Hora Punta Cárdenas amenaza con denunciar a RTVE tras prescindir de su programa

El presentador ataca al ente público por cancelar 'Hora Punta' pese a tener firmado un contrato de renovación para otra temporada. Además, asegura que su "mayor preocupación" es el despido de una "familia de grandísimos profesionales".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Javier Cárdenas, presentador de 'Hora Punta'. / RTVE

Javier Cárdenas, presentador de 'Hora Punta'. / RTVE

El presentador de televisión y radio Javier Cárdenas amenaza con denunciar a RTVE por cancelar el programa 'Hora Punta' pese a tener firmado un contrato de renovación y por despedir a sus ochenta trabajadores. Mediante un comunicado compartido en Twitter, Cárdenas ha respondido así a la decisión del ente público.

A través de su bufete de abogados, Cárdenas amenaza con "acciones legales" contra la Dirección. "RTVE celebró el contrato para una nueva temporada, lo cual hizo que Javier Cárdenas renunciara a otras interesantísimas ofertas en firme", dicta el escrito. 

"Y, en pleno verano, RTVE deshace este contrato con los consiguientes perjuicios para los trabajadores y para el propio Sr. Cárdenas". Esa es la "mayor preocupación del presentador", según el comunicado: el gran número de personas que se quedan sin trabajo.

Cárdenas tiene contrato con otro programa, 'Levántate y Cárdenas' de Europa FM, y gracias a eso disfruta de estabilidad profesional y económica, dice el escrito, pero no así el resto del equipo de 'Hora punta'. Asegura que intentará llevarse consigo a los profesionales afectados pero no puede hacerlo con todos. 

Etiquetas