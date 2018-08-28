Público
Televisión Cárdenas no hará ningún 'late show' en TVE

Aunque en un principio se había barajado con la posibilidad de que el actual programa que presentaba Cárdenas iba a tener una frecuencia semanal en vez de diaria, finalmente este espacio se cae de la parrilla de la cadena.

Javier Cárdenas. EP

El presentador Javier Cárdenas, al frente del programa 'Hora Punta', no hará ningún 'late show' en TVE, según han confirmado fuentes del ente público.

La salida de Cárdenas se suma a otras conocidas en las últimas fechas como la destitución del director de 'Informe Semanal' y de los informativos no diarios, Jenaro Castro; o el presentador del 'Telediario Fin de Semana' Pedro Carreño, entre otras.

