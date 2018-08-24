Público
RTVE TVE destituye a Jenaro Castro como director de 'Informe Semanal'

Fuentes de la corporación pública han indicado que aún no se ha decidido quién presentará Informe semanal.

Jenaro Castro.

La nueva dirección de RTVE ha destituido a Jenaro Castro como director de Informe semanal y de Informativos no diarios, cargos que asumirán los periodistas Óscar González y Teresa Rodríguez Vega, respectivamente.

La edición del telediario del mediodía correrá a cargo de Amaia Pérez de Mendiola y la del informativo de las 21 horas recaerá en Luis Poyo.

Son los últimos nombramientos del equipo de la nueva directora de Informativos de TVE Begoña Alegría, que se suman a la designación de Talia Martínez como responsable de "La mañana", espacio que seguirá conduciendo María Casado, y de Xabier Fortes como director y presentador de Los desayunos.

El hasta ahora director y presentador de Informe Semanal presentó el pasado mes de julio su candidatura al concurso público con el que se elegirá al Consejo de administración y al presidente de RTVE.

