Madrid
El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso renovará el contrato de la empresa familiar de Silvia Cruz Martín, exconcejala del PP en Alcorcón, para vigilar el Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, según afirma La Ser.
La empresa Ariete Seguridad fue contratada en noviembre sin concurso público de por medio, argumentando la vía de emergencia, que permitió a la Consejería de Sanidad contratar a esta firma sin ni siquiera pedir presupuestos alternativos, como reconoció en la Ser un portavoz de la Consejería.
Sin embargo, tras acabar esa vía, el contrato nuevamente se renovará por siete meses y medio más, con el mismo sueldo, 17,99 por hora a cada vigilante, tal y como afirma el mismo medio.
Si en su primera versión alcanzaba los 808.000 euros por seis meses de trabajo -IVA incluido-, ahora supera los 1,3 millones de euros por otros siete meses y medio -también con impuestos-. En total, una adjudicación de más de 2,1 millones de euros
La consejería de Sanidad Madrid dice que esta renovación se debe a la "enorme cargo de trabajo del Servicio Madrileño de Salud (Sermas)", por la cual se ha impedido la contratación por la vía ordinaria.
Tal y como recuerda la Ser, el viceconsejero de Asistencia Sanitaria, Juan Jorge González Armengol, ya respondió por este contrato ante la Asamblea de a comienzos de marzo, cuando ya advirtió a los diputados de que la tramitación por vía ordinaria no iba a llegar hasta por lo menos seis meses de retraso. El viceconsejero también negó cualquier trato de favor en la adjudicación a dedo: "Yo no sabía ni siquiera el nombre de la empresa cuando firmé la resolución, ni tenía el conocimiento de que fuera de tal o cual persona", afirmó.
