El hospital 'milagro' de Ifema sólo recibió a 23 mayores procedentes de residencias

Sólo dos de los 472 geriátricos de la Comunidad de Madrid enviaron pacientes a Ifema. El hospital de campaña, definido como "milagro" por Isabel Díaz Ayuso, excluyó a los pacientes con las tasas de contagio y mortalidad más altas, según una investigación de Infolibre.

La presidenta de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, durante el acto de clausura del hospital provisional montado en IFEMA.

La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, definió al hospital de campaña de Ifema como un hospital 'milagro' y afirmó el día de su cierre que se llama así "porque prácticamente todas las personas que han venido aquí han sanado". Lo que no explicó la edil es que los mayores fueron excluidos de su proyecto estrella de forma incluso más radical que del resto de hospitales de la Comunidad de Madrid.

De los 472 geriátricos activos en  la comunidad, sólo dos de ellos enviaron un total de 23 pacientes mayores al hospital de campaña (12 la residencia Monteverde, de Villaviciosa de Odón, y 11 la Sol Salud, de Collado Villalba), mientras que el proyecto estrella de Ayuso no recibió ningún paciente de los 470 centros restantes, tal como desvela este jueves una información publicada en Infolibre

Los datos provienen de la Consejería de Sanidad y fueron facilitados a raíz de una consulta que el medio realizó al Portal de Transparencia (un mecanismo por el que las personas pueden solicitar información a las administraciones públicas). De la respuesta de la Comunidad se desprende que de las 3.811 personas atendidas allí, según fuentes oficiales, los 23 residentes trasladados desde los dos geriátricos representan el 0,6% del total. Sin embargo, en las seis semanas que Ifema estuvo activo fallecieron 5.795 residentes de residencias por coronavirus o síntomas compatibles, según la investigación. 

El milagro, pues, parece tener una explicación sencilla y alejada de la medicina: el hospital de Ifema excluyó al colectivo con la tasa de contagio y mortalidad más alta y sólo registró, según la Comunidad de Madrid, un total de 17 fallecidos. 

El 18 de marzo el Gobierno que preside Ayuso puso en marcha un protocolo que en la práctica prohibió el traslado de los mayores que vivían en residencias a los hospitales públicos. Según estos datos, el de Ifema no fue una excepción. 

