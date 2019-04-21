Huelgas en ADIF la próxima semana a la espera de que se autorice el convenio

El Sindicato de Circulación Ferroviario (SCF) tiene convocada una huelga en ADIF y ADIF Alta Velocidad (ADIF-AV) para el miércoles 24 de abril y CCOO, junto a la mayoría del comité de empresa, para el viernes 26 de abril, aunque ésta podría cancelarse si se autoriza la propuesta de convenio colectivo.
La propuesta de preacuerdo del segundo convenio para ADIF y ADIF-AV ya recibió el informe favorable de la Comisión de Seguimiento de Negociación Colectiva de la Empresas Públicas, si bien en su informe hizo algunas observaciones que obligan a modificar la redacción de ciertas cláusulas del preacuerdo del segundo convenio.
Fuentes de CCOO han explicado este domingo a Efe, que para ello el próximo 23 de abril habrá una reunión de la comisión negociadora que llegó al preacuerdo y, al día siguiente, la Comisión de Seguimiento de Negociación Colectiva de Empresas Públicas dirá si el nuevo redactado es válido.
En caso de que así ocurra, el Sector Ferroviario del sindicato CCOO desconvocará la huelga del 26 de abril, como ya hizo con la que tenía prevista para el pasado día 17, en Miércoles Santo, tras comunicársele que se había dado el visto bueno al preacuerdo del convenio, pero con esas salvedades.
Sin embargo, el Sindicato de Circulación Ferroviario (SCF) sí que llevó a cabo la huelga de ese día y, además, tiene convocada otra para el 24 de abril, la fecha en que la Comisión de Seguimiento de Negociación Colectiva de las Empresas Públicas, de la que forman parte los ministerios de Fomento y Hacienda, deberá dar validez al preacuerdo del segundo convenio, que se alcanzó el 27 de diciembre de 2018.
Aunque CCOO desconvocó su movilización en ADIF y ADIF-AV prevista para el pasado miércoles, en vísperas de Semana Santa, al final Renfe tuvo que suprimir la circulación de 46 trenes de media, larga distancia y AVE.
