Los huesos hallados en la fosa del crimen de Alcàsser pertenecen a una de las niñas

valènciaActualizado:
Los huesos que fueron hallados en junio de 2019 en el lugar donde fueron asesinadas las niñas de Alcàsser corresponden a dedos de Miriam García, una de las tres víctimas, según el informe del laboratorio especializado que ha sido remitido al Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Alzira, encargado del caso.
Fuentes judiciales han confirmado que se han cotejado los restos con dos de las familias –porque no constaba que faltase ninguna falange a la tercera víctima– y que existe una alta probabilidad de que se traten de falanges de Miriam García, y así se ha comunicado a su padre, Fernando García.
Por el momento no hay constancia de que ninguna de las partes personadas en la causa haya solicitado diligencia judicial alguna en relación con este último hallazgo.
Los huesos fueron encontrados a finales de junio de 2019 por unas personas que habían acudido a visitar el paraje de La Romana, donde fueron enterradas las niñas, cerca de la presa de Tous, a raíz del estreno de la serie "El crimen de Alcàsser".
Se trata de unos huesos de pequeño tamaño que las personas que los encontraron llevaron al cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Oliva, desde donde fueron trasladados posteriormente a la comandancia de Valencia y a Madrid después para su análisis.
