La Policía volverá a tomar declaración al capitán del barco "City of Playmouth", en el que supuestamente viajó como polizón el asesino de las tres niñas, para esclarecer cómo escapó del camarote.

Cartel con fotografías de Antonio Anglés distribuido en su momento por la Guardia Civil. EFE/Cárdenas/Archivo
valencia

efe

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Alzira, encargado del caso Alcàsser, ha emitido una orden europea de investigación para solicitar la colaboración de las autoridades del Reino Unido sobre la supuesta huida en barco de Antonio Anglés en marzo de 1993.

Fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia valenciano han confirmado que las diligencias de esa orden europea, dictada el pasado mes de noviembre, se están cumplimentado actualmente.

La requisitoria –orden de busca y captura internacional contra Antonio Anglés– sigue activa, por lo que "ha de investigarse cualquier dato novedoso que pueda contribuir a conocer su paradero y propiciar su detención", añaden desde el TSJCV.

La orden de busca y captura internacional contra Antonio Anglés sigue activa

El juzgado recibió un informe policial donde se solicitaba nuevos interrogatorios a testigos, miembros de la tripulación del barco desde el que supuestamente huyó el fugitivo.

Este viernes, el diario Las Provincias informa de que a raíz de esa orden judicial, la Policía tomará otra vez declaración al capitán del barco "City of Playmouth", en el que supuestamente viajó como polizón el asesino de las tres adolescentes de Alcàsser, para esclarecer cómo escapó del camarote.

El secuestro y asesinato de Miriam, Toñi y Desirée, las tres vecinas de Alcàsser , en Valencia, de entre 14 y 15 años violadas y torturadas hasta la muerte por el prófugo Antonio Anglés y su compinche Miguel Ricart –en libertad desde 2013–, mantuvo en vilo a España durante más de dos meses, hasta que aparecieron sus cadáveres.

Investigaciones posteriores han seguido la pista del posible paradero de Anglés, en caso de seguir vivo, o la confirmación de su muerte, que pudo haberse producido al arrojarse al mar desde el citado barco rumbo a Irlanda. 

