El nuncio del Papa en Francia, el cardenal Luigi Ventura, está siendo investigado por una presunta agresión sexual cometida contra una trabajadora del Ayuntamiento de París, informaron a Efe fuentes judiciales.
Las pesquisas fueron abiertas el pasado 24 de enero, después de que la Alcaldía transmitiera a la Fiscalía los hechos, que según la denunciante tuvieron lugar durante una ceremonia en el ayuntamiento a la que acudió el nuncio vaticano, de 74 años y en el cargo desde hace una década.
Según el vespertino Le Monde, los hechos sucedieron durante la tradicional recepción del año nuevo al cuerpo diplomático ofrecida por la alcaldesa, Anne Hidalgo, el pasado 17 de enero. En ese acto, el nuncio vaticano suele tener un papel especial en su condición de decano del cuerpo diplomático en el país. Tradicionalmente pronunciaba un discurso, pero con la llegada de Hidalgo al cargo se limitó a tener la posibilidad de acompañar a la regidora hasta el estrado.
El Ayuntamiento puso en conocimiento de la Fiscalía los hechos seis días más tarde
Fue antes de ese acto, según el diario francés, cuando tuvo lugar la presunta agresión sexual, cometida contra un joven empleado del servicio de relaciones internacionales de la Alcaldía, que denunció tocamientos del religioso.
El Ayuntamiento puso en conocimiento de la Fiscalía los hechos seis días más tarde y, al día siguiente, el fiscal de París, Rémy Heitz, ordenó la apertura de una investigación.
Doctor en Letras Modernas y licenciado en Derecho Canónigo, Ventura entró en el cuerpo diplomático vaticano en 1978 y fue nuncio apostólico en Costa de Marfil, Burkina Faso o Níger, antes de ser enviado en 1999 a Chile, puesto que ocupó dos años, antes de partir a Canadá. En 2009 fue enviado por el papa Benedicto XVI a París en sustitución de Fortunato Baldelli, nombrado para un puesto en Roma.
