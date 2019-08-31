Público
Podemos impulsa la declaración del estado de emergencia climática en Baleares

Desde la formación se alerta de que la "crisis climática provocará que las crisis migratorias sean más frecuentes y más graves".

Activistas de Greenpeace durante una acción contra los plásticos en Baleares.- EFE

Podemos impulsará la declaración del estado de emergencia climática en Baleares estableciendo medidas consensuadas con la comunidad científica, tanto desde el Govern como el Consell de Mallorca, así como desde todas las instituciones donde la formación tenga representación.

Así lo ha anunciado la secretaria general de Podemos Baleares, Mae de la Concha, este sábado ante los medios de comunicación, donde ha añadido que la medida es fruto de las decisiones adoptadas en la última reunión del Consejo Ciudadano Autonómico en el archipiélago balear.

La lucha contra el cambio climático es "un tema clave" para Podemos en Baleares, según De la Concha, y esta declaración política "puede implicar medidas concretas para frenar las emisiones o la subida de las temperaturas".

La secretaria general de Podemos en Baleares también ha añadido que en el archipiélago "el patrón climático ha variado totalmente" y que esta circunstancia "va a afectar a la agricultura, el turismo y el transporte".

Del mismo modo, De la Concha ha querido destacar la situación actual de dos de los "tres pulmones del mundo: el Amazonas, Indonesia y la ribera del Congo" con los recientes incendios y la deforestación.

Finalmente, desde la formación se ha alertado que la "crisis climática provocará que las crisis migratorias sean más frecuentes y más graves" y se ha requerido que las políticas a nivel mundial "pasen a ser de colaboración y de unión, ya que todas y todos formamos parte de este planeta".

