Incendio en Cádiz Muere el paciente acusado de haber prendido fuego en el Hospital de Cádiz

El pasado miércoles, según la investigación de la Policía Nacional, el paciente prendió fuego en su habitación de la sexta planta, reservada para pacientes covid-19.

Incendio en el Hospital Puerta del Mar de Cádiz provocado por un paciente.
Incendio en el Hospital Puerta del Mar de Cádiz provocado por un paciente. — EFE / ROMAN RÍOS 

El hombre acusado de haber prendido fuego en el Hospital Puerta del Mar de Cádiz el pasado miércoles, R.G.R.F, de 63 años, ha fallecido en el módulo penitenciario del Hospital de Puerto Real (Cádiz) tras haber sufrido un fallo cardíaco.

Según han confirmado a Efe fuentes policiales y de la Junta de Andalucía, el detenido ha muerto tras complicarse en las últimas horas su ya delicado estado de salud, ya que, además de haber dado positivo en coronavirus, presentaba varias patologías graves, por las que llevaba varios días ingresado.

El pasado miércoles, según la investigación de la Policía Nacional, prendió fuego en su habitación de la sexta planta, reservada para pacientes covid, y trató de hacerlo en varias estancias más con un mechero y gel hidroalcohólico hasta que fue reducido por dos agentes.

Aquella noche fue trasladado al módulo penitenciario del Hospital de Puerto Real, y la titular del Juzgado número uno de Cádiz ordenó el viernes su ingreso en prisión tras tomarle declaración telemáticamente, aunque permaneció en el centro sanitario debido a su estado de salud.

Según fuentes policiales y sanitarias, el detenido, debido a sus graves patologías, padecía episodios de confusión y de pérdida de la realidad. El incendio obligó a desalojar planta y media del hospital gaditano y a reubicar a 60 pacientes covid en otras zonas del hospital, aunque la rápida intervención de los cuerpos de seguridad y el personal sanitario evitó que nadie resultara herido. 

