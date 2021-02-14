Estás leyendo: Prisión preventiva para los dos policías que dieron una paliza a un hombre y su hija en Linares

Policías Jaén Prisión preventiva para los dos policías que dieron una paliza a un hombre y su hija en Linares

El herido fue ingresado en el Hospital San Agustín de Linares (Jaén) con lesiones en la nariz y la córnea. También resultó herida, aunque con menor gravedad, su hija de 14 años.

Imagen de la Policía Nacional. Daniel Pérez / EFE

LINARES

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Linares (Jaén), en funciones de guardia este fin de semana, ha decretado prisión preventiva en la madrugada de este domingo a los dos policías detenidos por su implicación en una agresión a un varón el viernes.

Así lo han informado a los medios fuentes de la Policía Nacional, que han dado a conocer la decisión judicial sobre la 1:20 horas de este domingo. Los dos detenidos fueron trasladados a Jaén capital para prestar declaración por videoconferencia sobre las 17:30 horas del sábado para evitar desórdenes públicos ante la gran cantidad de personas que se congregaron en los juzgados de Linares para protestar por lo ocurrido.

Los arrestados son un subinspector y un agente de la Policía Nacional por su implicación en una agresión a otro varón cuando estaban fuera de servicio. El herido fue ingresado en el Hospital San Agustín de Linares con lesiones en la nariz y la córnea, y también ha resultado herida, aunque con menor gravedad, su hija de 14 años.

En el material audiovisual difundido sobre la pelea por rede sociales se ve cómo varios hombres empiezan a dar golpes y empujones en plena calle a otro hombre, que acaba cayendo al suelo, siendo víctima de varios golpes y contusiones.

