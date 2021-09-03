Estás leyendo: La incidencia de coronavirus baja de 200 casos por primera vez desde julio

Sanidad notifica 6.311 nuevos casos, 155 muertes y la incidencia baja a 198

Vacunación adolescentes
Vacunación en Santiago de Compostela de adolescentes de 12 a 13 años. Óscar Corral / EFE

La incidencia acumulada a 14 días por cada 100.000 habitantes en España vuelve a bajar el umbral de los 200 casos de coronavirus por primera vez desde el pasado 2 de julio y se sitúa este viernes en 198 al descender más de 12 puntos en las últimas 24 horas.

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este viernes, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 6.311 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 2.984 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 3.316 registrados el jueves, lo que eleva a 4.877.755 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

En cuanto a los fallecidos, se han notificado 155 más, de los cuales 374 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 84.795 personas.

Actualmente hay 6.245 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.460 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 546 ingresos y 714 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 5,30 por ciento y en las UCI en el 15,95%.

