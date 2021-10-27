Estás leyendo: La incidencia sube más de tres puntos en un día y España se acerca al riesgo medio de contagio

La incidencia sube más de tres puntos en un día y España se acerca al riesgo medio de contagio

Sanidad notifica 2.532 nuevos contagios y 51 muertes.

La Comunitat Valenciana empieza a administrar desde este miércoles 27 de octubre de 2021 la doble vacunación: la dosis de refuerzo de la covid-19 a los mayores de 70 años y la vacuna de la gripe.
La Comunitat Valenciana empieza a administrar desde este miércoles 27 de octubre de 2021 la doble vacunación: la dosis de refuerzo de la covid-19 a los mayores de 70 años y la vacuna de la gripe. Ana Escobar / EFE

La incidencia sube más de tres puntos y España se acerca al riesgo medio de contagio con 49,37 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes. El Ministerio de Sanidad notifica este miércoles 2.532 nuevos contagios y 51 muertes. 

