Así inflan los precios durante el Black Friday

El Black Friday ha dejado múltiples denuncias por fraude en cuanto a la inflación de precios, además de muchas manifestaciones convocadas por los trabajadores de Amazon aprovechando la visibilidad que otorga este día de rebajas.
FACUA promovió a través de redes sociales el hasthag #BlackFraude para denunciar precios más altos y rebajas inexistentes. A la vez, algunas webs sirven para advertir de precios rebajados que en realidad fueron inflados en los días previos al Black Friday.
Algunos de los ejemplos más sangrantes son, precisamente, de grandes plataformas que han promovido esta 'celebración'.
Unos altavoces disponibles en la web de Amazon, según esta web de Camelcamelcamel, tenían un precio que se incrementó considerablemente unas semanas antes al Black Friday.
Rebajas con truco
Un ordenador Lenovo que, supuestamente, lleva toda la semana rebajado, no ha tenido una rebaja real hasta el mismo viernes.
Precios que suben y no se aplican descuentos
Una de las grandes estrategias es la de vender el descuento en algunos productos para captar al consumidor. Estos productos, que pueden interesar o no, sirven como llamada de atención. Si luego sigues buceando por la web en busca de otras cosas sin descuento, adviertes que han subido considerablemente de precio en los días previos. No es un fraude como tal, pero muestra algunas artimañas de las empresas. Es el caso de este producto de la Patrulla Canina.
Una cámara de fotos fue variando su precio durante las jornadas previas y, durante la semana de Black Friday que anunciaba Amazon, no paró de subir hasta el viernes.
