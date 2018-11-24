Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Así inflan los precios durante el Black Friday

La aplicación Camelcamelcamel ayuda a encontrar qué precios han sido inflados en Amazon en los días previos al Black Friday.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Camiones de la multinacional estadounidense del comercio electrónico Amazon salen de un centro de distribución de Werne, en Alemania, hoy, 22 de noviembre de 2018. El comercio afrontará mañana la jornada central de la campaña de descuentos del 'Black Frid

Camiones de la multinacional estadounidense del comercio electrónico Amazon salen de un centro de distribución de Werne, en Alemania. EFE/ Friedemann Vogel

El Black Friday ha dejado múltiples denuncias por fraude en cuanto a la inflación de precios, además de muchas manifestaciones convocadas por los trabajadores de Amazon aprovechando la visibilidad que otorga este día de rebajas. 

FACUA promovió a través de redes sociales el hasthag #BlackFraude para denunciar precios más altos y rebajas inexistentes. A la vez, algunas webs sirven para advertir de precios rebajados que en realidad fueron inflados en los días previos al Black Friday.

Algunos de los ejemplos más sangrantes son, precisamente, de grandes plataformas que han promovido esta 'celebración'. 

Unos altavoces disponibles en la web de Amazon, según esta web de Camelcamelcamel, tenían un precio que se incrementó considerablemente unas semanas antes al Black Friday.

Rebajas con truco

Un ordenador Lenovo que, supuestamente, lleva toda la semana rebajado, no ha tenido una rebaja real hasta el mismo viernes. 

Precios que suben y no se aplican descuentos

Una de las grandes estrategias es la de vender el descuento en algunos productos para captar al consumidor. Estos productos, que pueden interesar o no, sirven como llamada de atención. Si luego sigues buceando por la web en busca de otras cosas sin descuento, adviertes que han subido considerablemente de precio en los días previos. No es un fraude como tal, pero muestra algunas artimañas de las empresas. Es el caso de este producto de la Patrulla Canina

Una cámara de fotos fue variando su precio durante las jornadas previas y, durante la semana de Black Friday que anunciaba Amazon, no paró de subir hasta el viernes.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad