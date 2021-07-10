Internan en un centro a los menores implicados en el asesinato de Samuel

a coruñaActualizado:
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de A Coruña, en funciones de guardia, ha decretado el internamiento en un centro para los dos menores detenidos el viernes por el crimen de Samuel Luiz, han informado a Efe fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno.
La Fiscalía de menores solicitó a la jueza este viernes el internamiento en un centro para los dos varones vecinos de A Coruña, de los cuales uno tiene antecedentes penales.
Esta medida fue ratificada por la jueza durante la noche del viernes tras el pase de ambos a disposición judicial.
Además, la jueza decretó el viernes el ingreso en prisión de tres varones y dejó en libertad a una chica, con la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado.
Los seis detenidos son amigos y no tenían relación con Samuel. La Policía Nacional mantiene abierta la investigación, que podría llevar a nuevas detenciones.
