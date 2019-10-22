Una investigación de la UE apunta a que sus propios contratos con Microsoft están vulnerando la protección de datos

Microsoft fue una de las grandes compañías tecnológicas que presumían de cumplir con antelación con el Reglamento General de Protección de Datos (RGPD). Sin embargo, parece que no es del todo así. Una investigación en curso alerta de "serios problemas" con el gigante de Redmond en relación con ciertos productos contratados por las autoridades comunitarias.
Así, la investigación apunta a que los contratos de Microsoft con instituciones de la Unión Europea no protegen completamente los datos personales. El propio Supervisor Europeo de Protección de Datos (EDPS, por sus siglas en inglés), el organismo de control de datos de la UE, abrió una investigación en abril para evaluar si los contratos entre Microsoft y las instituciones de la UE, como la Comisión Europea, cumplían plenamente con las normas de protección de datos del bloque.
"Aunque la investigación aún está en curso, los resultados preliminares revelan serias preocupaciones sobre el cumplimiento de los términos contractuales relevantes con las normas de protección de datos", dice el EDPS en un comunicado en el que se refiere al papel de Microsoft en las instituciones de la UE que utilizan sus productos y servicios.
La UE introdujo nuevas normas sobre protección de datos en 2018, conocidas como GDPR, aplicables a todas las empresas que operan en el bloque y diseñadas para dar a las personas un mayor control sobre sus datos y crear un entorno de seguridad jurídica para las empresas.
La compañía no ha tardado en reaccionar, apunta la agencia Reuters. "Estamos comprometidos a ayudar a nuestros clientes a cumplir con el RGPD, el Reglamento 2018/1725 y otras leyes aplicables", dijo un portavoz de Microsoft, que añadió: "Estamos en conversaciones con nuestros clientes en las instituciones de la UE y pronto anunciaremos cambios contractuales que abordarán inquietudes como las planteadas por el EDPS".
Aunque la violación del RGPD se debe a problemas contractuales, parece que el origen del problema está en la manera en que Office 365 registra datos de los usuarios, informa SiliconAngle.
En noviembre de 2018, las autoridades holandesas afirmaron que Office 365 violaba el RGPD debido a un "mecanismo de recopilación de datos de telemetría". Ese mecanismo implica que Office 365 recopila lo que se describió en ese momento como "datos funcionales y de diagnóstico que generalmente es una práctica estándar entre el software desarrolladores ", aunque también incluía contenido real de la aplicación de los usuarios.
