Irene Montero, galardonada con el Premio T 2021 por su defensa del colectivo trans

madridActualizado:
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha sido galardonada con el Premio T 2021 que entrega la Asociación Trans de Andalucía-Sylvia Rivera por su "apuesta decisiva y valiente" en la defensa de una ley trans y su "empatía y apoyo" hacia el colectivo.
En un comunicado, la asociación destaca que la titular de Igualdad ha sido la primera ministra que ha pedido perdón a la población trans desde la tribuna del Congreso de los Diputados, y ha agradecido el gesto de Montero que, en el desfile del 12 de octubre, ha lucido una mascarilla con los colores de la bandera trans.
La presidenta de la Plataforma Trans y de ATA-Sylvia Rivera, Mar Cambrollé, ha destacado la importancia de reconocer el "trabajo tenaz" de las personas que luchan por construir una sociedad más justa, igualitaria y democrática en un momento de auge de los discursos de odio que están propiciando "un brutal aumento" de las agresiones hacia las personas trans y el colectivo LGTBI. Los Premios T, que este año celebran su octava edición, se entregarán el próximo 12 de noviembre en Sevilla.
Además de la ministra de Igualdad, también han sido galardonadas la diputada de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, María Dantas, por su compromiso firme en la lucha por los derechos de las personas trans y la Drag Queen Killer Queen, finalista del Concurso Drag Race España, por su visibilidad mediática.
Estos premios reconocerán, asimismo, la labor del coordinador del Observatorio Contra la LGTBIfobia de Vitoria, Amets Martínez; Carmen Ceballos, madre un chico trans; y al regidor de Políticas LGTBI del Ayuntamiento de Ripollet (Barcelona), Fran Sánchez.
