IRPF La devolución del IRPF de maternidad y paternidad se podrá pedir desde este lunes

La ministra de Hacienda comunica que a partir de esta tarde estará disponible el documento y que prevé que el próximo mes de abril ya estén todas abonadas.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha dicho hoy que a partir de la tarde de este lunes estará disponible el documento para solicitar la devolución del IRPF de las prestaciones de maternidad y paternidad y que prevé que el próximo mes de abril ya estén todas abonadas.

En rueda de prensa, la ministra ha explicado que la devolución se llevará a cabo en dos fases, de forma que los padres de niños nacidos en 2014 y 2015 podrán solicitar la devolución del IRPF de la prestación desde hoy, y los que tuvieron su hijo en 2016 y 2017, lo harán a partir de enero.

El coste total ascenderá en torno a 1.200 millones de euros. En el caso de la prestación por maternidad, la devolución media será de 1.600 euros, mientras que la de paternidad, de 383 euros, debido a la diferencia del tiempo que los progenitores está percibiendo durante el permiso.

El director general de la Agencia Tributaria (AEAT), Jesús Gascón, anunció la pasada semana que el procedimiento se llevará a cabo igual que cualquier otro proceso. Es decir, desde las oficinas de la Agencia Tributaria o desde su página web.

