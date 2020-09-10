Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre en Jerez por matar a martillazos a su mujer en silla de ruedas

La Policía Nacional ha iniciado una investigación para esclarecer los hechos y descubrir la circunstancias del fallecimiento de la mujer.

Policía Nacional. Europa Press
Policía Nacional. Europa Press / Archivo

europa press

Un hombre ha sido detenido este jueves tras personarse la Policía Nacional en una vivienda ocupada por ciudadanos rumanos en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz) y encontrar el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 57 años.

Según ha informado la Policía Nacional a Europa Press, los hechos se han producido sobre las 7,50 horas, cuando en el CIMACC 091 se recibían varias llamadas para informar de que en una vivienda de la calle Justicia se escuchaban voces y gritos.

Una vez personados los agentes de la Policía Nacional en el lugar de los hechos, localizaron el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de 57 años que estaba en silla de ruedas y han detenido a un hombre de 55 años, al parecer pareja de la fallecida.

La Policía Nacional ha iniciado una investigación para esclarecer los hechos y descubrir la circunstancias del fallecimiento de la mujer, que supuestamente ha sido a martillazos. Asimismo, se está a la espera de la realización de la autopsia que determinará las causas de la muerte.

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica.

