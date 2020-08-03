Estás leyendo: Esquerra Unida pide al PSOE retirar la medalla de oro de Menorca a Juan Carlos I

Juan Carlos I Esquerra Unida pide al PSOE retirar la medalla de oro de Menorca a Juan Carlos I

El coordinador insular de EM-EU, Pablo Jiménez, considera que el Consell Insular "no puede mantener los honores a una persona que no ha tenido en ningún momento un comportamiento honorable".

Juan Carlos I en una foto de archivo. EFE

Europa Press

Esquerra Unida-Esquerra de Menorca (EU-EM) ha pedido al equipo de gobierno del Consell Insular de Menorca, liderado por la socialista Susana Mora, la retirada de la medalla de oro al rey emérito Juan Carlos I, entregada en el año 1993 por la corporación insular presidida por el popular Joan Huguet.

Desde la formación han recordado que "mientras el entonces rey recibía esta distinción, ya estaban en marcha estas operaciones de enriquecimiento ilícito que han estallado definitivamente este verano, provocando un escándalo sin precedentes en los últimos años".

En este punto, el coordinador insular de EM-EU, Pablo Jiménez, considera que el Consell Insular "no puede mantener los honores a una persona que no ha tenido en ningún momento un comportamiento honorable". "Solicitamos al Consell la revocación del acuerdo y la retirada de la distinción, con la misma solemnidad con la que le fue entregada hace 27 años", ha concluido.

