El Juzgado de lo Penal 1 de Granada ha condenado a Juana Rivas a un total de cinco años de prisión por sustracción de sus dos hijos menores. La sentencia considera probados los dos delitos de sustracción, por los que la fiscalía le reclamaba dos años y medio por cada uno. También condena a Rivas a una pena de seis años de inhabilitación de la patria potestad. Esto supone que no podrá tener la custodia de sus hijos durante ese período de tiempo.
El Juez Manuel Piñar condena a Rivas, además, a indemnizar a Francesco Arcuri, su expareja, con 30.000 euros por el daño moral y material y al pago de todas las costas del juicio.
Los abogados de Rivas han anunciado que recurrirán la sentencia, que no es firme, y advierten de que queda un largo camino por recorrer. Primero ante la Audiencia de Ganada, que es la instancia superior y posteriormente el caso también podría ser recurrido ante el Tribunal Supremo por "infracción de ley" en la que se podría haber incurrido por no tener en cuenta los antecedentes de violencia de género de Rivas). Por último, dentro de la escena nacional, José Estanislao López, afirma que "siempre existe la posibilidad de pedir amparo al Tribunal Consititucional".
(Habrá ampliación)
