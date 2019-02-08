El juez ha acordado este viernes enviar a prisión al último detenido por su supuesta participación en la violación múltiple a una joven de 18 años el pasado domingo en una nave abandonada de Sabadell (Barcelona).
Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), el juez ha acordado prisión sin fianza por un delito de agresión sexual al hombre que el pasado miércoles por la noche se entregó en comisaría, cuando ya había siete personas detenidas por la violación múltiple.
De esta forma, de los ocho detenidos hasta el momento, dos han ingresado a prisión y seis han quedado en libertad con medidas cautelares: uno de ellos uno de los tres supuestos autores materiales de la violación, ante las dudas sobre su identificación, así como las cinco personas que estaban en la nave y no evitaron la agresión sexual.
El titular del juzgado de instrucción número 3 de Sabadell, que este viernes estaba de guardia y ha tomado declaración al octavo detenido y le ha enviado a prisión, remitirá las diligencias al juez de instrucción número 2 de esta localidad, que es el que lleva el caso.
