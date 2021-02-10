Estás leyendo: El juez que ha reabierto los bares en Euskadi luce en su perfil de WhastApp la frase "no más confinamiento"

Euskadi El juez que ha reabierto los bares en Euskadi luce en su perfil de WhastApp la frase "no más confinamiento" 

El presidente del tribunal que ha fallado a favor de la apertura de la hostelería alega que la frase hace referencia a una canción de Van Morrison aunque ya se había enfrentado en otras ocasiones a las medidas propuestas por el Gobierno vasco.

El juez del Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco, Luis Ángel Garrido Bengoechea.
El juez del Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco, Luis Ángel Garrido Bengoechea. Consejo General del Poder Judicial

Euskadi reabre desde este miércoles los bares y restaurantes que permanecían cerrados en los municipios en zona roja después de aceptar el recurso presentado por las asociaciones hosteleras que alegaban que su sector no era responsable del aumento de casos de covid-19.

El tribunal que ha tomado esta decisión, presidido por el juez Luis Garrido, ya cuestionó en agosto las limitaciones a la hostelería presentadas por el Gobierno vasco y recurrió la limitación de las reuniones sociales a un máximo de seis personas, alegando que el ejecutivo de una comunidad autónoma no tiene capacidad de limitar derechos fundamentales lo que propició la aprobación del segundo estado de alarma.

Según ha informado La SER, Luis Garrido ha escrito en su perfil de WhatApp la frase "No more lockdown" ("No más confinamiento") en referencia a la canción de Van Morrison del mismo nombre. 

En unas declaraciones a la misma cadena, el juez afirma ser muy seguidor del cantante estadounidense y explica que podría tener "cualquier otra canción" del artista. "Soy seguidor, pero ser seguidor no es tener una fe. Hay párrafos que me parecen correctos y otros no", señalaba Garrido.

Lo cierto es que, durante toda la pandemia, muchos negacionistas han compartido la misma canción a modo de protesta ante los confinamientos. El eurodiputado de Vox, Hermann Tertsch, la retuiteó hace solo unos días.

