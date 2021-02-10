Euskadi reabre desde este miércoles los bares y restaurantes que permanecían cerrados en los municipios en zona roja después de aceptar el recurso presentado por las asociaciones hosteleras que alegaban que su sector no era responsable del aumento de casos de covid-19.

El tribunal que ha tomado esta decisión, presidido por el juez Luis Garrido, ya cuestionó en agosto las limitaciones a la hostelería presentadas por el Gobierno vasco y recurrió la limitación de las reuniones sociales a un máximo de seis personas, alegando que el ejecutivo de una comunidad autónoma no tiene capacidad de limitar derechos fundamentales lo que propició la aprobación del segundo estado de alarma.

Según ha informado La SER, Luis Garrido ha escrito en su perfil de WhatApp la frase "No more lockdown" ("No más confinamiento") en referencia a la canción de Van Morrison del mismo nombre.

En unas declaraciones a la misma cadena, el juez afirma ser muy seguidor del cantante estadounidense y explica que podría tener "cualquier otra canción" del artista. "Soy seguidor, pero ser seguidor no es tener una fe. Hay párrafos que me parecen correctos y otros no", señalaba Garrido.

Lo cierto es que, durante toda la pandemia, muchos negacionistas han compartido la misma canción a modo de protesta ante los confinamientos. El eurodiputado de Vox, Hermann Tertsch, la retuiteó hace solo unos días.