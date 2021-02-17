Los juicios por violencia de género sufren un retraso "impresionante" por la pandemia

MadridActualizado:
La fiscal de Violencia sobre la Mujer, Pilar Martín, ha denunciado este miércoles ante el Senado el retraso "impresionante" que han sufrido los procesos judiciales por esta lacra como consecuencia de la crisis sanitaria generada por el Covid-19.
Durante su intervención en el Senado ante la comisión que hace seguimiento del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género, Martín ha explicado que en el último año se han paralizado procedimientos como comparecencias, informes periciales, diligencias y juicios orales.
Sin embargo, ha precisado que las restricciones consecuencia del estado de alarma no han tenido implicaciones en las medidas de protección de las víctimas.
La fiscal ha señalado que el retraso que ha provocado la pandemia "no se puede acelerar", porque no se ha "dotado de refuerzo" al sistema y porque "las medidas sanitarias impiden la concentración" de personas en una misma dependencias. Algunas en las que se celebran los juicios, ha indicado, "ni siquiera cuentan con ventilación de la calle", ha señalado.
