Casi 42.000 personas lograron entrar de forma irregular en el país en 2020. Aunque las cifras caen en Ceuta Melilla y la península, en Canarias hubo un aumento del 756,8 %, con 23.000 migrantes rescatados.

Más de 2.000 migrantes rescatados de pateras abarrotan el muelle de Arguineguín, en Gran Canaria. Quique Curbelo / EFE

madrid

efe

El año pasado llegaron irregularmente a España un total de 41.861 personas migrantes por vía marítima y terrestre, un 29 % más que en 2019, fundamentalmente debido a la fuerte presión migratoria sobre Canarias, a cuyas costas arribaron 23.023 personas, un 756,8 % más.

Es el balance provisional del año hecho público este lunes por el Ministerio del Interior, que refleja un importante descenso en las llegadas irregulares a las costas de la península, Baleares, Ceuta y Melilla, donde también cayeron de forma muy relevante las entradas ilegales por vía terrestre.

De acuerdo con los últimos datos de Interior, las llegadas a Canarias siguen la tendencia a la baja de las últimas semanas; entre el 16 y el 31 de diciembre arribaron al archipiélago 1.571 migrantes de forma irregular frente a los 1.886 de la quincena anterior o los 8.157 registrados en el mes de noviembre.

