La jueza del Juzgado Mercantil de Barcelona ha estimado parcialmente la petición de los 13 familiares de estas víctimas del accidente aéreo de 2015. Las indemnizaciones fijadas van desde los 22.150 euros hasta los 389.409 euros.

Acto de homenaje a las víctimas de Germanwings con las banderas de todas las nacionalidades de las víctimas presentes. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

La jueza del Juzgado Mercantil de Barcelona ha estimado parcialmente la petición de los 13 familiares de víctimas del accidente aéreo de Germanwings en 2015. Las indemnizaciones fijadas van desde los 22.150 euros hasta los 389.409 y suman 1.577.813 euros.

Los demandantes son familiares de cinco de las vícitmas del accidente en el que murieron 144 pasajeros y seis tripulantes en un vuelo Barcelona-Düsseldorf. El piloto se suicidó estrellando el avión en los Alpes franceses. 

La sentencia ha sido desestimada contra Lufthansa y aseguradoras pero acepta parcialmente la de su aerolínea low cost Germanwings. 

La jueza considera que hubo elementos excepcionales en el accidente que exigen una indemnización superior

La jueza asegura que "las circunstancias" exigen una cantidad superior a la que se suele establecer en casos de accidentes, pues considera que hubo elementos excepcionales.

En la denuncia, los familiares critican "la actuación negligente de Lufthansa" y la jueza reconoce la responsabilidad de Germanwings en la actuación del piloto que estrella voluntariamente el avión.

