El 71% de españoles cree que hay que hacer más contra la violencia machista

Para la gran mayoría de la población aún queda mucho o bastante camino por recorrer para lograr la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres.

Performance en Ávila con motivo del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer./ Raúl Sanchidrián (EFE)
Performance en Ávila con motivo del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer./ Raúl Sanchidrián (EFE)

madrid

efe

El 71,3 % de los españoles considera que la ley contra la violencia de género es insuficiente y hay que hacer más cosas para luchar contra este problema, frente a un 11,6 % que sí considera que la norma ofrece una respuesta suficiente, según el último barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS).

Más de 9 de cada 10 españoles, el 93,3 %, dice que la violencia machista es un "problema preocupante" y tan sólo el 4,1 % considera que la violencia que ejercen contra las mujeres sus parejas o exparejas no es un problema.

Preguntados por qué más se debería hacer para erradicar la violencia de género, el 28,7 % de los encuestados pide endurecer las penas, el 17 % más educación en igualdad y un 11,6 % ampliar la protección de las mujeres que denuncian maltrato.

Frente a la amplia mayoría que considera que la violencia de género es un problema preocupante, sólo el 1,3 % de la ciudadanía cree que es el principal problema de España. 

El CIS ha preguntado por esta problemática en el sondeo que ha realizado en febrero, dada la cercanía del Día Internacional de la Mujer, que se celebra el 8 de marzo. 

Para el 80 % de la población, aún queda mucho o bastante camino por recorrer para lograr la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres. Y casi el 50 % cree que las manifestaciones del 8M están sirviendo mucho o bastante para fortalecer las reivindicaciones por la igualdad, frente al 12,5 % que opina que no sirven en absoluto para tal fin.

