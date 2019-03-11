Público
8-M La prensa internacional recoge la jornada del 8M en España calificándola de "histórica"

"España, pionera en la lucha contra la violencia contra las mujeres", titulaba el medio francés Le Monde.

El colectivo de actrices protesta por la igualdad en la profesión durante la manifestación del 8M en Madrid.-JAIRO VARGAS

Las grandes cabeceras internacionales se han hecho eco de la jornada del 8M en España. La han calificado de “histórica" y "sin precedentes". La huelga, que según la Delegación del Gobierno movilizó a 375.000 personas, estuvo en el foco de medios como The Guardian, la CNN, la BBC o Le Monde.

La reivindicación para lograr la igualdad se recogió en el diario francés Le Monde con el siguiente titular: "España, pionera en la lucha contra la violencia contra las mujeres". "Una movilización histórica", ha resaltado el medio.

La BBC resalta que "millones de mujeres se sumaron a la huelga" convocada por la Comisión 8 de Marzo en "una jornada sin precedentes". Por su parte, la CNN hablaba de "masiva manifestación de mujeres en España que buscan la equidad", recogiendo los lemas coreados durante la protesta como “si las mujeres paran, se para el mundo”.

Noticia de la BBC sobre el 8-M en España en la versión digital.

The Guardian aludía a la "demanda por los derechos de las mujeres" durante el 8-M. "Miles de personas salieron a las calles para pedir libertad e igualdad", escribía el medio británico. Mientras que en Estados Unidos, The New York Times aseguraba que las mujeres están rompiendo barreras.

