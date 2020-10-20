Madrid estudia pedir al Gobierno que decrete el toque de queda

madridActualizado:
El Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid está estudiando si pedir al Gobierno central que decrete el toque de queda, que permitiría que no existiese ningún movimiento en la región en determinadas horas del día.
Así lo ha avanzado el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, en un desayuno socio-sanitario, organizado por Europa Press. Esta iniciativa la pusieron sobre la mesa los colegios profesionales en una reunión este lunes con el propio consejero y la presidenta de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.
"Para eso hay que tener una cobertura legal que no tiene la comunidad autónoma. Tendría que ser una decisión del Gobierno de España. Es una decisión que nosotros tampoco veríamos mal", ha declarado.
Para Escudero, "cualquier decisión" que se vaya a tomar con respecto a restricción de movilidad o a actividad hay que estudiarla. Así, ha desvelado que lo han hablado a "nivel interno" pero todavía no con sus homólogos de otras autonomías.
