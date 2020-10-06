Estás leyendo: Consumo impulsa un decreto para colocar cámaras de vigilancia en el interior de los mataderos

Maltrato animal Consumo impulsa un decreto para colocar cámaras de vigilancia en el interior de los mataderos

La medida, que ha salido a consulta pública, pretende controlar las situaciones de maltrato animal en el interior de los centros de la industria cárnica.

Un operario le corta el cuello a una vaca sin aturdir en un matadero de Ávila./ Equalia
madrid

alejandro tena

El Ministerio de Consumo, a través de la Agencia Española de Seguridad Alimentaria y Nutrición (AESAN), ha impulsado este martes un Real Decreto para obligar a instalar cámaras de vigilancia en todas las instalaciones del matadero. La medida, que se encuentra en fase de consulta pública, pretende garantizar que la industria cárnica cumpla con los estándares de bienestar animal y seguridad alimentaria establecidos por las normativas europeas.

(Habrá ampliación)

