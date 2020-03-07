Estás leyendo: La maratón de Barcelona se pospone al 25 de octubre por el coronavirus

La maratón de Barcelona se pospone al 25 de octubre por el coronavirus

La carrera estaba programada para el 15 de marzo, pero el brote vírico ha provocado su aplazamiento.

Imagen de archivo de la maratón de Barcelona.
Imagen de archivo de la maratón de Barcelona.

barcelona

Actualizado:

europa press

La Maratón de Barcelona, que debía celebrarse el domingo 15 de marzo, se ha aplazado al domingo 25 de octubre por el coronavirus, según un comunicado del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

Lo han decidido este sábado por la mañana en una reunión el Área de Deportes municipal, la Secretaría General de Deportes de la Generalitat, la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat, la Conselleria de Interior y la Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona.

Se ha acordado "para seguir trabajando en la contención del Covid19, siguiendo las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias y la OMS" para grandes acontecimientos.

Hasta este sábado, los casos de coronavirus en España se elevan a 441, con 8 fallecidos y 30 pacientes ya recuperados. En La Rioja se ha procedido a adoptar medidas de prevención, como poner en cuarentena manzanas completas o pequeños barrios.

