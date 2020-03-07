La maratón de Barcelona se pospone al 25 de octubre por el coronavirus

barcelonaActualizado:
La Maratón de Barcelona, que debía celebrarse el domingo 15 de marzo, se ha aplazado al domingo 25 de octubre por el coronavirus, según un comunicado del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.
Lo han decidido este sábado por la mañana en una reunión el Área de Deportes municipal, la Secretaría General de Deportes de la Generalitat, la Conselleria de Salud de la Generalitat, la Conselleria de Interior y la Agència de Salut Pública de Barcelona.
Se ha acordado "para seguir trabajando en la contención del Covid19, siguiendo las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias y la OMS" para grandes acontecimientos.
Hasta este sábado, los casos de coronavirus en España se elevan a 441, con 8 fallecidos y 30 pacientes ya recuperados. En La Rioja se ha procedido a adoptar medidas de prevención, como poner en cuarentena manzanas completas o pequeños barrios.
