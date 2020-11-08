Estás leyendo: Más de 2.000 personas llegan a Canarias en cerca de 60 pateras y cayucos, récord en 48 horas

Migración Más de 2.000 personas llegan a Canarias en cerca de 60 pateras y cayucos, récord en 48 horas

Cruz Roja critica la situación en la que se encuentran los migrantes en el muelle de Arguineguín: "Poco más hueco hay".

Llegada del Salvamar Menkalinan al muelle de Arguineguín.
Llegada del Salvamar Menkalinan al muelle de Arguineguín. Efe

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Actualizado:

efe

La llegada de en torno a 60 pateras y cayucos que transportaban a más de dos millares de personas ha disparado este fin de semana la cifra de migrantes acogidos en Canarias, que se había intentado aliviar días atrás con vuelos fletados para trasladar a la península a muchos de los que ya había en las islas.

Solo a lo largo del sábado, un día después de que visitaran el archipiélago para interesarse por el problema el ministro y la comisaria europea de Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska e Ilva Johansson, unas 33 embarcaciones dejaron un saldo de 1.461 migrantes recibidos, entre ellos uno que llegó muerto a El Hierro junto a varios que fueron hospitalizados.

Canarias recibió este fin de semana 2.188 inmigrantes llegados en 58 pateras o cayucos, lo que supone un doble récord: no hay precedentes en toda su historia de un afluencia como esa en solo 48 horas, ni tampoco se tiene constancia de otra jornada como la de este sábado.

Según cifras oficiales a las que ha tenido acceso Efe, el sábado fueron rescatados en el mar o alcanzaron por sus propios medios la costa 1.461 inmigrantes en 33 pateras y cayucos, mientras que el domingo llegaron otros 727 a bordo de 25 pateras y cayucos.

La situación del muelle de Arguineguín la han criticado tanto la Cruz Roja como el sindicato de agentes de la Policía Nacional Jupol este domingo, tras constatar el volumen de las últimas llegadas.

Aday González, responsable insular del área de Inmigración de Cruz Roja, señaló en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación en el propio muelle que este acogía ya a mitad de día a 1.570 personas y estimaban que podrían aumentar hasta 2.000 o 2.500 al acabar el fin de semana. "Poco más hueco hay", apuntó.

Mientras, Jupol expresaba en un comunicado su "preocupación" por el aumento de las llegadas de migrantes a Canarias, una "tragedia humanitaria" que afirma tiene "desbordados, desatendidos y sin capacidad de reacción" a los agentes encargados de custodiarlos.

