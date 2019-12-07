Público
Suicidio Un matrimonio se suicida en Córdoba tras detectarle un cáncer terminal al marido

Las primeras investigaciones ya habían desvelado que el matrimonio había estado despidiéndose de sus amigos, a los que afirmaban que se iban de viaje.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de Policía. EFE/ Fernando Villar

El matrimonio canadiense que fue hallado muerto en el interior de la parcela donde tenían su vivienda en Puente Genil (Córdoba) se quitó la vida de manera consciente y consensuada tras serle diagnosticado un cáncer terminal al marido.

Así se ha sabido por una carta que dejaron junto a sus cuerpos los integrantes de la pareja. Las primeras investigaciones ya habían desvelado que el matrimonio, ambos septuagenarios, había estado despidiéndose de sus amigos en Puente Genil a lo largo de los últimos días, a los que afirmaban que se iban de viaje.

El matrimonio canadiense residía desde hacía más de dos décadas en Puente Genil y se encontraba totalmente integrado en la vida es esta ciudad, la tercera por población en la provincia de Córdoba, con 30.241 habitantes.

Las primeras valoraciones apuntan, a expensas de las autopsias y otros análisis forenses, a que los cuerpos llevaban sin vida unas doce horas cuando fueron localizados ayer viernes gracias, precisamente, a la intervención de un vecino, que vio al marido en el interior del vehículo y que no reaccionaba a sus llamadas.

