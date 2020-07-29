Estás leyendo: Los mejores momentos del sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad 2020

Un año más, en el Teatro Real en Madrid, se celebró el sorteo extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, en esta ocasión sin la presencia del público en el salón, debido a las medidas adoptadas para luchar contra la pandemia del coronavirus.

Los bombos listos en el Teatro Real de Madrid, momentos antes del inicio del sorteo. — Chema Moya / EFE

El 72.897 ha sido el número agraciado con el premio Gordo de la Lotería de Navidad 2020. Y estos son los vídeos de los mejores momentos del sorteo:

