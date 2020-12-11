Estás leyendo: Mapa de las localidades premiadas en la Lotería de Navidad 2020

Un año más, desde el Teatro Real en Madrid, se celebra el sorteo extraordinario de Lotería de Navidad, en esta ocasión sin la presencia del público en el salón, debido a las medidas contra la covid-19.

Siga en directo con Público la señal de la retransmisión del sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad desde el Teatro Real en Madrid. Estas son las localidades en las que ha caído algún premio del sorteo extraordinario:

Localidades premiadas

¿Dónde ha caído más veces el Gordo?

¿Cuánto nos jugamos en Navidad?

