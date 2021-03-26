ginebra
Más de 2.200 personas perecieron en el mar tratando de llegar a Europa el año pasado, de las cuales más de un tercio murió en la cada vez más transitada ruta hacia las Islas Canarias, afirmó este viernes la agencia de la ONU para la migración.
La cifra real es probablemente mucho mayor, ya que los grupos de rescate notificaron al menos cinco "naufragios invisibles" que nunca se confirmaron al no dejar supervivientes, según la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM).
En total, se tiene constancia de que 2.276 migrantes murieron ahogados, mientras que 86.448 llegaron por mar a Europa en 2020, dijo la OIM en un informe. Otros 52.037 migrantes fueron interceptados en el mar.
"Es especialmente preocupante la ruta marítima hacia las Islas Canarias, que registró un notable aumento de los intentos por cruzar y de las muertes en 2020, a pesar de la pandemia de covid-19 y de las consiguientes restricciones de viaje", versa el documento.
El año pasado se perdieron casi 850 vidas en la ruta de las Islas Canarias, la cifra más alta jamás documentada, con pruebas que sugieren que la covid-19 impulsó a muchos trabajadores de la pesca o la agricultura, gravemente perjudicados, a emigrar, mostraba el informe.
Más de 22.000 personas han muerto desde 2014 a lo largo de las cuatro principales rutas marinas hacia Europa: la ruta del Mediterráneo central hacia Italia y Malta; la ruta del Mediterráneo oriental de Turquía a Grecia; la ruta del Mediterráneo occidental hacia España; y la ruta del Atlántico hacia las Islas Canarias, dijo la OIM.
"La verdadera crisis en las rutas marítimas hacia Europa es la falta de una política conjunta de la Unión Europea y de África destinada a una gestión segura y humana de la migración", añadió.
La ruta a las Islas Canarias desde Marruecos y África Occidental es extremadamente peligrosa debido a la duración del viaje por mar y a la dificultad de emprender operaciones de búsqueda y rescate para cubrir esa distancia, alegó la OIM.
