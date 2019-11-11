Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Migraciones Un migrante se suicida en Barcelona tras ser expulsado de un centro de menores

El joven estuvo internado hasta que se le practicó una prueba de madurez ósea para determinar su edad, un método con un margen de error elevado, que determinó que era mayor de edad, por lo que fue expulsado del espacio tutelado por la Generalitat

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un menor migrante no acompañado duerme en el interior de un coche en Ceuta.- PEDRO ARMESTRE/SAVE THE CHILDREN

Un menor migrante no acompañado duerme en el interior de un coche en Ceuta.- PEDRO ARMESTRE/SAVE THE CHILDREN

Un joven migrante no acompañado fue encontrado muerto el pasado miércoles en el río Anoia. Su nombre era Omar y solo hacía tres semanas desde que había tenido que salir de manera forzosa del centro de acogida en el que vivía desde que llegara a Catalunya en mayo de este año. Una prueba de madurez ósea determinó que ya era mayor de edad y, por tanto, la Generalitat no tenía que hacerse cargo de él. Los investigadores mantienen el suicidio como la principal línea de investigación de la muerte de Omar, según informaba El Periódico de Catalunya.

Este joven había partido de Guinea Conakri en solitario con el objetivo de encontrar una realidad mejor que en su país de origen, uno de más pobres del continente africano. El Periódico remarcó que el chico sufría problemas emocionales a raíz de las penurias que pasó en su viaje hacia Europa. No obstante, no había tenido ninguna clase de problemas en el centro, mostrando una actitud "muy colaborativa con todas las actividades y los educadores".

Omar abandonó el espacio de acogida el 17 de octubre y desde ese momento vivió en una casa de un paisano suyo en Igualada, hasta el pasado miércoles cuando se habría suicidado lanzándose al curso del río. La prueba que supuso su salida del centro ha sido criticada en varias ocasiones por la ONU, calificándola de "imprecisa" y con "amplios márgenes de error". 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad