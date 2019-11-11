Un joven migrante no acompañado fue encontrado muerto el pasado miércoles en el río Anoia. Su nombre era Omar y solo hacía tres semanas desde que había tenido que salir de manera forzosa del centro de acogida en el que vivía desde que llegara a Catalunya en mayo de este año. Una prueba de madurez ósea determinó que ya era mayor de edad y, por tanto, la Generalitat no tenía que hacerse cargo de él. Los investigadores mantienen el suicidio como la principal línea de investigación de la muerte de Omar, según informaba El Periódico de Catalunya.
Este joven había partido de Guinea Conakri en solitario con el objetivo de encontrar una realidad mejor que en su país de origen, uno de más pobres del continente africano. El Periódico remarcó que el chico sufría problemas emocionales a raíz de las penurias que pasó en su viaje hacia Europa. No obstante, no había tenido ninguna clase de problemas en el centro, mostrando una actitud "muy colaborativa con todas las actividades y los educadores".
Omar abandonó el espacio de acogida el 17 de octubre y desde ese momento vivió en una casa de un paisano suyo en Igualada, hasta el pasado miércoles cuando se habría suicidado lanzándose al curso del río. La prueba que supuso su salida del centro ha sido criticada en varias ocasiones por la ONU, calificándola de "imprecisa" y con "amplios márgenes de error".
