Miles de personas claman por la permanencia de Alcoa ante una semana decisiva

Foz (Lugo)
Varios miles de personas han marchado este domingo en el municipio de Foz (Lugo) para clamar por la permanencia de la única planta que la multinacional del aluminio Alcoa posee en España, la de San Cibrao, y evitar el despido colectivo de 534 trabajadores la semana próxima.
"Aluminio, solución", "¿La solución? Una intervención" han sido algunas de las proclamas de la acción reivindicativa, que se ha celebrado bajo el lema principal 'A Mariña sálvase loitando' ('A Mariña se salva luchando').
Lanchas recreativas, desde el puerto, han hecho sonar sus bocinas en señal de apoyo y sus ocupantes han encendido bengalas mientras discurría la protesta, en la que los empleados han lucido trajes de faena y varios niños han portado carteles.
En la protesta se han visto carteles con lemas como "Esta es mi casa, no quiero emigrar", "Sin industria no hay futuro" y "Por el futuro de A Mariña. Energía solución".
La marcha se produce después de la conclusión sin avances de la mesa multilateral celebrada esta semana entre Gobierno, Xunta, Alcoa y sindicatos, al igual que el encuentro bilateral posterior entre la representación de la multinacional americana y las centrales sindicales.
El presidente del comité de empresa, José Antonio Zan, aparte de la vieja demanda de una tarifa eléctrica estable para la planta, que hace un consumo intensivo de energía, y ha vuelto a reclamar o una nacionalización o la venta, pero Alcoa se resiste a una y otra cuestión.
A la protesta de este domingo han acudido varios representantes políticos, como el candidato a la presidencia de la Xunta de Galicia en Común-Anova-Mareas, Antón Gómez Reino, y el secretario general del PPdeG, Miguel Tellado, junto con la presidenta del PP de la provincia de Lugo, Elena Candia.
