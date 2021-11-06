Estás leyendo: Miles de personas protestan en los alrededores de la COP26 de Glasgow para exigir justicia climática

Público
Público

MANIFESTACIÓN COP26 Miles de personas protestan en los alrededores de la COP26 de Glasgow para exigir justicia climática

Los colectivos convocantes esperan congregar a unas 100.000 personas.

greta thumberg en glasgow
La activista sueca líder del movimiento juvenil Fridays For Future (FFF) Greta Thunberg participa en una marcha del movimiento en Glasgow. Robert Perry / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La COP26 genera desconfianza entre los sectores más ecologistas. Es por ello que miles de personas se congregan este sábado en Glasgow para exigir medidas "reales y justas" en contra del cambio climático en los alrededores de la COP26. Por su parte, los colectivos convocantes del Día Global de la Justicia Climática esperan congregar a unas 100.000 personas.

Esta marcha tiene lugar un día después de que 25.000 jóvenes liderados por Greta Thumberg, se movilizasen por la ciudad escocesa exigiendo soluciones inmediatas a la crisis climática, al mismo tiempo que rechazan las "promesas vacías" de la COP26. 

Según informa Efe, la manifestación ha sido convocada por plataformas medioambientalistas, indigenistas, sindicalistas y feministas, entre otros. También contará con la participación de activistas como Leonidas Iza, de la Confederación de las Nacionalidades Indígenas de Ecuador, o Verónica Gago, de la plataforma argentina Ni Una Menos.

En paralelo, este mismo sábado, se celebrarán réplicas de la protesta en 200 puntos del mundo como Seúl, Río de Janeiro, Manila, México, Lisboa, Los Ángeles o Nairobi.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público