Estás leyendo: El militar que salvó la vida a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán decide adoptarlo

Público
Público

El militar que salvó la vida a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán decide adoptarlo

El miembro de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias Juan Carlos Núñez regresa a casa tras 15 días de misión en La Palma, pero no lo hace solo, se lleva consigo al felino al que reanimó. Se llamará Laguna en honor al barrio que ahora arrasa la lava.

El militar de la UME Juan Carlos Núñez sostiene a su nueva mascota, Laguna, tras salvarle la vida.
El militar de la UME Juan Carlos Núñez sostiene a su nueva mascota, Laguna, tras salvarle la vida. DefensaGob / Twitter

madrid

Actualizado:

Final feliz para el felino rescatado por el Ejército en La Palma. El cabo de la Unidad Militar de Emergencia (UME) que le salvó la vida a un gato al que encontró exhausto e inconsciente por la inhalación de cenizas del volcán de La Palma ha decidido adoptarlo.

Ese militar se llama Juan Carlos Núñez y tras 15 días trabajando en La Palma regresa a casa, pero antes ha tenido una última misión, adoptar a Laguna, el felino al que le devolvió la vida prácticáncole una maniobra de reanimación cardiopulmonar.

El nombre con que ha bautizado a su nueva mascota rinde homenaje al barrio de Los Llanos de Aridane que las coladas de lava han atravesado parcialmente. En un vídeo que se viralizó en las redes sociales se puede apreciar cómo este militar le hace el boca a boca al gato con la ayuda de un filtro de plástico y le realiza un masaje cardíaco hasta que al final vuelve a respirar.

Tras ser reanimado, el gato fue atendido por el equipo de veterinarios que asiste a los animales afectados por la erupción volcánica y tras haberse recuperado plenamente se ha unido a su nuevo compañero y salvador.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público