Estás leyendo: Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La lava supera ya una anchura de 1,2 kilómetros

Público
Público

Volcán de La Palma, imagen en directo | La lava supera ya una anchura de 1,2 kilómetros

El delta formado en el mar ocupa ya una extensión de 36 hectáreas.

Imagen del volcán y de su colada principal tomada en la madrugada de este miércoles 6 de octubre de 2021.
Imagen del volcán y de su colada principal tomada en la madrugada de este miércoles 6 de octubre de 2021. Carlos de Saá / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La lava del volcán de La Palma aumenta su anchura y supera los 1,2 kilómetros. Afecta a más de 420 hectáreas. Además, el delta formado en el mar ocupa ya una extensión de 36 hectáreas.

Aquí puedes seguir en directo las imágenes de la evolución de la erupción, cedidas por Radio Televisión de Canarias:

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público