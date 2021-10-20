Un militar de la UME salva a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán de La Palma

madrid
Un militar de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) ha salvado la vida a un gato que estaba exhausto tras inhalar cenizas del volcán de La Palma. En un vídeo difundido por la plataforma animalista Leales.org, se observa al hombre realizándole una reanimación cardiopulmonar al felino.
El animal no respiraba y por ese motivo el militar suministró oxígeno en una especie de boca a boca realizado a través de un filtro de plástico. Finalmente, consiguió que el animal volviera a inhalar aire y salvó a su vida.
https://t.co/DURkqMcgZ0 agradece a un militar de la @UMEgob del BIEM II su valía, en un vídeo donde le salva la vida poco a poco a un gato exhausto por las cenizas de la lava.#gato #gatos #volcan #volcanlapalma #volcandelapalma #volcancumbrevieja #LaPalma #Canarias pic.twitter.com/hGhTAKXJtv— 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤.𝕠𝕣𝕘 • tu guía animable 🐾 (@lealesorg) October 19, 2021
Tras el rescate, el felino fue trasladado hasta un centro veterinario de la isla para ser atendido y finalizar allí su recuperación. "Final feliz", ha indicado la plataforma animalista a través de las redes sociales.
final feliz, los veterinarios salvan vidas y por eso https://t.co/DURkqMcgZ0 pagará todas las deudas que tengan las protectoras con ellos...#gato #gatos #volcan #volcanlapalma #volcandelapalma #volcancumbrevieja #LaPalma #Canarias pic.twitter.com/XhKIxsscNW— 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕤.𝕠𝕣𝕘 • tu guía animable 🐾 (@lealesorg) October 19, 2021
