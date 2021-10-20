Estás leyendo: Un militar de la UME salva a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán de La Palma

Público
Público

Un militar de la UME salva a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán de La Palma

El felino fue trasladado a un centro veterinario después de que el profesional de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias le rescatara y realizara una reanimación cardiopulmonar.

Un militar de la UME salva a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán
Un militar de la UME salva a un gato exhausto por las cenizas del volcán. Leales.org / Twitter

madrid

Un militar de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) ha salvado la vida a un gato que estaba exhausto tras inhalar cenizas del volcán de La Palma. En un vídeo difundido por la plataforma animalista Leales.org, se observa al hombre realizándole una reanimación cardiopulmonar al felino.

El animal no respiraba y por ese motivo el militar suministró oxígeno en una especie de boca a boca realizado a través de un filtro de plástico. Finalmente, consiguió que el animal volviera a inhalar aire y salvó a su vida.

Tras el rescate, el felino fue trasladado hasta un centro veterinario de la isla para ser atendido y finalizar allí su recuperación. "Final feliz", ha indicado la plataforma animalista a través de las redes sociales. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público