Volcán en La Palma, en directo: última hora sobre la erupción en Cumbre Vieja | La Palma registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,8, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción

Vista del volcán de Cumbre Vieja este martes.
Vista del volcán de Cumbre Vieja este martes. Miguel Calero / EFE

Los científicos que monitorizan el volcán de La Palma siguen con preocupación el avance de las coladas, una de las cuales amenaza con atravesar el centro del barrio de La Laguna, ya evacuado. También preocupa otra colada que en el caso de llegar al mar provocaría el confinamiento de todo el municipio de Tazacorte, donde ya se han suspendido las clases presenciales.

  1. La Palma registra un terremoto de magnitud 4,8, el mayor desde el inicio de la erupción

    La Palma ha registrado esta noche un terremoto de magnitud 4,8, el mayor desde que hace semanas comenzó la crisis volcánica en la que está sumida la isla, según ha informado el Instituto Geográfico Nacional. El seísmo tuvo lugar a las 22.48 horas (hora canaria), con epicentro en Villa de Mazo y foco a 39 kilómetros de profundidad. Hasta el momento, los seísmos de mayor magnitud registrados en la isla eran dos de 4,6 detectados en los últimos tres días. El movimiento ha tenido intensidad V (sobre XII), la máxima hasta la fecha, y ha sido sentido no solo en toda la isla, sino también en varias localidades del norte de Tenerife.

  2. Las autoridades confinarán Tazacorte si la colada norte llega al mar

    En el caso de que finalmente llegue al mar la colada situada al suroeste de la Montaña de La Laguna se ordenará el confinamiento no sólo de los barrios de San Borondón, Marina Alta, Marina Baja y La Condesa, sino también del casco de Tazacorte. Así lo anunció el Pevolca este martes.

