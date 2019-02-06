Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Más de un millar de migrantes muertos y desaparecidos en 2018 en las costas españolas

El año pasado llegaron 64.120 inmigrantes, más del doble que el año pasado y el número más alto desde que existen registros, según el informe anual de la Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos de Andalucía

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un bote con flotadores y chalecos salvavidas de migrantes, interceptado en el Mediterráneo, amarrado en el puerto de Málaga, sur de España. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

Un bote con flotadores y chalecos salvavidas de migrantes, interceptado en el Mediterráneo, amarrado en el puerto de Málaga, sur de España. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

La Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos de Andalucía ha contabilizado 1.064 inmigrantes muertos y desaparecidos en la denominada Frontera Sur española durante 2018, una cifra que supone cuatro veces más que el año anterior y el mismo número que la suma de los últimos cinco años.

Las muertes certificadas por la asociación fueron 499 y las desapariciones 565 y, según sus datos, ocurrieron entre las costas andaluzas, Ceuta, Melilla, Baleares, Canarias y el Levante español, zonas a las que llegaron 64.120 inmigrantes, más del doble que el año pasado y el número más alto desde que existen registros.

Este "coste altísimo de vidas humanas" es "inaceptable" en una democracia, según los responsables de la asociación, que han lamentado las políticas "criminales" del Gobierno del PSOE con los inmigrantes, así como la "contaminación" de los partidos políticos tradicionales del discurso xenófobo de la "extrema derecha" de Vox.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad