Más de un millar de migrantes muertos y desaparecidos en 2018 en las costas españolas

La Asociación Pro Derechos Humanos de Andalucía ha contabilizado 1.064 inmigrantes muertos y desaparecidos en la denominada Frontera Sur española durante 2018, una cifra que supone cuatro veces más que el año anterior y el mismo número que la suma de los últimos cinco años.
Las muertes certificadas por la asociación fueron 499 y las desapariciones 565 y, según sus datos, ocurrieron entre las costas andaluzas, Ceuta, Melilla, Baleares, Canarias y el Levante español, zonas a las que llegaron 64.120 inmigrantes, más del doble que el año pasado y el número más alto desde que existen registros.
Este "coste altísimo de vidas humanas" es "inaceptable" en una democracia, según los responsables de la asociación, que han lamentado las políticas "criminales" del Gobierno del PSOE con los inmigrantes, así como la "contaminación" de los partidos políticos tradicionales del discurso xenófobo de la "extrema derecha" de Vox.
(Habrá ampliación)
