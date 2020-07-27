Estás leyendo: Un joven de 16 años muere succionado por la tubería de una fuente ornamental

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 17.00h de la tarde cuando un grupo de jóvenes se estaba bañando en la fuente ornamental ubicada el parque Finca Liana, lo que está prohibido.

Captura de pantalla de las fuentes en el parque Finca Liana en Móstoles. / GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Un joven de 16 años ha fallecido ahogado en una fuente ornamental de la localidad madrileña de Móstoles al ser succionado por una tubería situada en la zona de la maquinaria, según fuentes de Emergencias 112 de la Comunidad de Madrid.

El suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 17.00h de la tarde cuando un grupo de jóvenes se estaba bañando en la fuente ornamental ubicada el parque Finca Liana, algo que está prohibido.

Por motivos que se desconocen, los menores se introdujeron en la zona de maquinaria, donde es más abundante el agua, y uno de ellos fue succionado por una tubería.

Los amigos llamaron al 112 y los Bomberos de Móstoles liberaron al chico tras más de 50 minutos de trabajo. El menor se encontraba en parada cardiorrespiratoria y los médicos del Summa 112 estuvieron durante más de 30 minutos intentando reanimarle sin éxito.

Un equipo de psicólogos ha atendido a la madre en su domicilio, donde le han comunicado el fallecimiento de su hijo.

