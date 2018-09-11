Cerca de un centenar de personas han desaparecido en aguas del Mediterráneo al hundirse la precaria embarcación desde la que zarparon frente a las costas de Libia, según ha informado este martes a Efe una fuente de la organización humanitaria Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF).
De acuerdo con su relato, otros 276 migrantes, que lograron sobrevivir al desastre, fueron capturados por guardacostas libios y llevados a un centro de detención donde permanecen desde entonces custodiados en malas condiciones.
Entre ellos se hallan varias mujeres embarazas y un amplio número de menores, agregó.
Más de mil migrantes han muerto o desaparecido en el Mediterráneo en lo que va de 2018
La tragedia ocurrió el pasado primero de septiembre frente a las costas de la ciudad libia de Khoms, uno de los núcleos principales de la mafias que trafican con seres humanos en los alrededores de Trípoli, cuando uno de los abarrotados botes de goma que salieron al mismo tiempo se deshinchó y comenzó a hundirse.
Consultados este martespor Efe, los servicios de guardacostas libios evitaron confirmar o desmentir la información.
Las costas que se extienden entre Trípoli y la frontera con Túnez se han convertido en los últimos dos años en el principal bastión de las mafias de tráfico de migrantes, pese a la presencia de patrulleras europeas.
Según datos de la Organización Internacional de las Migraciones (OIM), vinculada a la ONU, al menos 171.635 inmigrantes irregulares lograron cruzar a Europa en 2017, mientras que 3.116 desaparecieron en el mar.
Desde el inicio de 2018, cerca de 21.000 han logrado cruzar a través de la llamada ruta central del Mediterráneo, que parte de las costas de Libia y Túnez rumbo a Italia y Malta, y más de 1.100 han muerto en el intento.
En los últimos meses, los barcos de rescate gestionados por ONG internacionales se han visto obligados a retirarse de la ruta, acosados por los servicios de guardacostas libios y la presión de la Unión Europea y el Gobierno italiano.
